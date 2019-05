بالصورة.. لقطة واحدة تجمع الليل والنهار على كوكبنا!

A couple times a year, the @Space_Station orbit happens to align over the day/night shadow line on Earth. We are continuously in sunlight, never passing into Earth’s shadow from the Sun, and the Earth below us is always in dawn or dusk. Beautiful time to cloud watch. #nofilterpic.twitter.com/BYDLv8RFVr

— Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) May 20, 2019