تصرف غير رياضي وبكاء ورفض مواصلة اللعب في مونديال السيدات

Absolutely bizarre. England goal goes to VAR, clearly onside, Cameroon see a replay in stadium, and decide there’s been some great injustice. Refuse to kick-off for ages, then won’t listen to manager as half-time whistle goes, going into huddle instead. pic.twitter.com/fTDjQ2cQ0Z

— Annie Eaves (@AnnieEaves) 23 июня 2019 г.