من هم القادة في الحرس الثوري الإيراني الذين استهدفتهم العقوبات الأمريكية؟

Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, in a speech on the advent of the 39th anniversary of the liberation of Southwestern city of Khorramshahr from the military of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain, reassured that Tehran is not after war but is fully prepared to defeat any aggression pic.twitter.com/q9RWQo4cjx

— Iran Embassy Dhaka, Bangaldesh (@IraninDhaka) May 25, 2019