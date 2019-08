شاهد.. هدف إيرلندي “عابر للقارات”

📺⚽️ Goal of the Season? Here's John Martin's outrageous effort from the centre circle in our 5-1 win over @WexfordFC on Friday night! 😱🔥 #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld@SSEAirtricityLgpic.twitter.com/uIHqi7MKVf

— Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) August 4, 2019