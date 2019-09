ردة فعل لافتة من صلاح على انفعال سايدو ماني

What a selfish horrible cunnt salah is.Decide to cut back into defender to score alone when he could have easily assisted mane here. Did the same with firmino. Last season there was also a footage of him being pissed off when mane scored the winner. #Liverpool#Mane#Salahpic.twitter.com/Cb2AJV8jVJ

— ciper (@anmolkarki18) 31 августа 2019 г.