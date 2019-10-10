شاهد.. إبتكار قميص يمكّن الصم من تجربة “صوت الموسيقى” بالأحاسيس

اخترع العلماء قميصا يحول أصوات الموسيقى المختلفة إلى أحاسيس تدغدغ جميع أنحاء الجسم، باستخدام أجهزة استشعار.

ويحتوي القميص، الذي يحمل اسم “قميص الصوت” (Sound Shirt)، على 16 جهاز استشعار يرسل الأحاسيس إلى جميع أنحاء الجسم بالتزامن مع الموسيقى التي يتم تشغيلها لخلق شعور بالألحان من أجل الصم.

وأوضحت الشركة أن: “قميص الصوت يتيح للشخص الأصم الشعور بالموسيقى على جلده ما يجعله قادرا على الاستمتاع بحفلة موسيقية سمفونية بشكل مباشر (في الوقت الفعلي) لأول مرة”.

