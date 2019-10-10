شاهد.. إبتكار قميص يمكّن الصم من تجربة “صوت الموسيقى” بالأحاسيس

تسجيل الدخول
كل الوطن - فريق التحريرآخر تحديث : الخميس 10 أكتوبر 2019 - 10:16 مساءً
اخترع العلماء قميصا يحول أصوات الموسيقى المختلفة إلى أحاسيس تدغدغ جميع أنحاء الجسم، باستخدام أجهزة استشعار.

ويحتوي القميص، الذي يحمل اسم “قميص الصوت” (Sound Shirt)، على 16 جهاز استشعار يرسل الأحاسيس إلى جميع أنحاء الجسم بالتزامن مع الموسيقى التي يتم تشغيلها لخلق شعور بالألحان من أجل الصم.

وأوضحت الشركة أن: “قميص الصوت يتيح للشخص الأصم الشعور بالموسيقى على جلده ما يجعله قادرا على الاستمتاع بحفلة موسيقية سمفونية بشكل مباشر (في الوقت الفعلي) لأول مرة”.

وقالت فرانشيسكا روزيلا، المؤسسة المشاركة والمديرة الإبداعية لشركة CuteCircuit في تصريح لوكالة “رويترز”: “القميص مصنوع بالكامل من القماش ولا توجد داخله أي أسلاك أي أننا نستخدم أقمشة ذكية وحسب، ويوجد بداخله مزيج من الإلكترونيات الدقيقة… أقمشة رقيقة ومرنة وموصلة جيدا”.

ولن تكون “قمصان الصوت” رخيصة الثمن، حيث من المتوقع أن تُباع بأكثر من 3 آلاف جنيه إسترليني (3673 دولارا).

المصدر: ديلي ميل

2019-10-10
منوعات
كل الوطن - فريق التحرير