تفشي “مرض إكس” قد يقتل 80 مليون شخص في غضون ساعات

The next epidemic is coming. It’s not a question of if, but when. To tackle the threat of an unknown #DiseaseX the world must harness new technologies.

Find out about our latest funding call inviting proposals for innovative tech to combat #DiseaseXhttps://t.co/VejjRCy0eEpic.twitter.com/VED2v0OI1P

— CEPI (@CEPIvaccines) October 15, 2019