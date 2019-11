جرحى بعملية طعن في لاهاي الهولندية والشرطة تبحث عن المنفذ

#BREAKING: Video of the scene of a stabbing in Grote Marktstraat in the centre of the Hague, #Netherlands . Multiple people have been stabbed. Stabbing occurred inside #HudsonBay departement store in, suspect fled the scene https://t.co/SmwIoHlwB2

— FNR- FRUM NEWS REPORT (@FrumNewsReport) 29 ноября 2019 г.