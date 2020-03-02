الفلبين.. مُسلّح يحتجز 30 رهينة بمركز للتسوق.. فيديو وصور

احتجز رجل مسلح نحو 30 رهينة في مركز للتسوق في عاصمة الفلبين، مانيلا ، وفقًا لتقارير بوابة رابلر نقلاً عن الشرطة المحلية

Breaking: Police are responding to a hostage situation at a mall in Manila, Philippines. Initial reports indicate that there are up to 30 hostages and the suspect is a former security guard. pic.twitter.com/PL0EHwrL9O