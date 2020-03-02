الفلبين.. مُسلّح يحتجز 30 رهينة بمركز للتسوق.. فيديو وصور

احتجز رجل مسلح نحو 30 رهينة في مركز للتسوق في عاصمة الفلبين، مانيلا ، وفقًا لتقارير بوابة رابلر نقلاً عن الشرطة المحلية
Police are responding to a hostage situation at a mall in Manila, Philippines. Initial reports indicate that there are up to 30 hostages and the suspect is a former security guard.
وتجري الشرطة، حاليا، مفاوضات مع المسلح، ويتم إجلاء الناس.
URGENTE !!!
Reportan una toma de rehenes y disparos en un centro comercial de la capital filipina.
La Policía ha rodeado este lunes el centro comercial Virra Mall, de la capital de Filipinas, Manila, informa AP. Según se detalla, en el edificio se
وفقا للبوابة، فإن المهاجم هو حارس أمن سابق في مركز للتسوق. وفقا للبيانات الأولية للشرطة، جميع الرهائن تقريبا هم من موظفي المركز.
