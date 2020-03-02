تسجيل الدخول
الفلبين.. مُسلّح يحتجز 30 رهينة بمركز للتسوق.. فيديو وصور

الفلبين.. مُسلّح يحتجز 30 رهينة بمركز للتسوق.. فيديو وصور

كل الوطن - فريق التحرير
عربي ودولي
كل الوطن - فريق التحريرمنذ 22 ثانيةآخر تحديث : منذ 22 ثانية
الفلبين.. مُسلّح يحتجز 30 رهينة بمركز للتسوق.. فيديو وصور

احتجز رجل مسلح نحو 30 رهينة في مركز للتسوق في عاصمة الفلبين، مانيلا ، وفقًا لتقارير بوابة رابلر نقلاً عن الشرطة المحلية

وتجري الشرطة، حاليا، مفاوضات مع المسلح، ويتم إجلاء الناس.

وفقا للبوابة، فإن المهاجم هو حارس أمن سابق في مركز للتسوق. وفقا للبيانات الأولية للشرطة، جميع الرهائن تقريبا هم من موظفي المركز.

