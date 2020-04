صحيفة: أطباء أصيبوا بكورونا تتحول بشرتهم إلى سوداء… صور وفيديو

Astonishing! Two Chinese doctors’ faces turn black after being infected with #CCPVirus #COVID2019

These are photos of Dr. Yi Fan and Hu Weifeng of the Central Hospital in #Wuhan before and after they were infected. Expert says it was because many of their organs, esp. livers… pic.twitter.com/u7xcH1JbZO

— Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) April 20, 2020