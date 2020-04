تطبيقات تساعدك على متابعة حالتك الصحية خلال فترات الصيام

corona virus is upgrading it self and now a days many people does not have any symptoms but if you are these major symptoms then please consult a doctorhttps://t.co/EGyYKbUTz7

_

(app)

Search in play store

Ramdev Medical online pharmacy app

_#covid19 #pandemic #epidemic # pic.twitter.com/9lLwW1KruP

— Ramdev Medical Online Pharmacy (@RamdevMedical) April 23, 2020