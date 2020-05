قرود تهاجم فني مختبر وتهرب بعد سرقة عينات اختبار “كوفيد-19”

In a shocking incident, a monkey snatched blood samples of Covid-19 patients being taken to the LLRM lab. Inquiry set up & the lab technician has been asked to give written explanation about why did he continue to make a video instead of asking for help.#Meerut#Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/N2bCeO2QA2

— Ishita Bhatia (@IshitaBhatiaTOI) May 29, 2020