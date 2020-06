تحذير من وباء أخطر من كورونا قد يقضي على نصف سكان العالم

Chickens peer out from a cage at a market in Hong Kong Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2007. China's Agriculture Ministry has confirmed a suspected outbreak of H5N1 bird flu among ducks in southern China, Hong Kong's health secretary said Monday. Hong Kong announced it will suspend chilled and frozen duck and geese from southern Guangdong province, for one week, where deaths were reported on five farms in the Panyu district, near Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)