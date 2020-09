“لعنة توت عنخ آمون”.. مصادفات مرعبة عقبت فتح مقبرة الفرعون لأول مرة

@ArchaeoManc Hi Bryan, do you think there’s any truth in the alleged curse of Tutankhamun? Is it still in the back of your mind when working in with ancient Egyptian arte facts – or is it merely a joke/anecdote? #AskAnArchaeologistpic.twitter.com/Gm244DHtqv

— Annika Langa (@AnnikalangaY) July 15, 2020