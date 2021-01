شاهد.. لحظة وفاة الدراج الفرنسي شيربان في رالي دكار 2021

PIERRE CHERPIN PASSED AWAY

During his transfer by medical plane, Pierre Cherpin died on Jan 14th from injuries caused by his fall during the 7th stage.

The Dakar caravan would like to extend its sincere condolences to his family, relatives & friends.https://t.co/ccJ4ctOU9Dpic.twitter.com/zxQ9o49ENG

— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 15, 2021