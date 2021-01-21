شاهد.. مراسم تنصيب جو بايدن رئيسا للولايات المتحدة لحظة بلحظة (فيديو وصور)

كل الوطن – وكالات: تجري الان في العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن مراسم تنصيب تنصيب جو بايدن الرئيس الـ 46 للولايات المتحدة.
It’s a new day in America.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021
Pres.-elect Joe Biden and Vice Pres.-elect Kamala Harris arrive for their inauguration ceremony. https://t.co/5lTqNoetMC#InaugurationDaypic.twitter.com/TketoMIiSg
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 20, 2021
BREAKING: Vice President Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence arrive to take their seats at the U.S Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. https://t.co/P0yApMwJiz#InaugurationDaypic.twitter.com/fJyu8CeomE
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 20, 2021
BREAKING: Kamala Harris arrives to be sworn in as the first female vice president of the United States. https://t.co/5lTqNoetMC#InaugurationDaypic.twitter.com/iGP4QpcuxV
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 20, 2021
“Ladies and gentlemen, the president-elect of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr., and Dr. Jill Biden.” https://t.co/5lTqNoetMC#InaugurationDaypic.twitter.com/ujkTpLC2Yu
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 20, 2021
ويختلف حفل تنصيب بايدن عن سابقيه بسبب الإجراءات الاستثنائية التي تم اتخاذها على خلفية جائحة فيروس كورونا والتوترات المتصاعدة في ظل حادثة اقتحام الكابيتول في السادس من يناير على أيدي حشود من أنصار ترامب.
ويأتي حفل التنصيب مع تطبيق إجراءات التباعد الاجتماعي بمشاركة ألف ضيف فقط، فيما أصبح ترامب أول رئيس للولايات المتحدة منذ أندرو جونسون (الذي كان يقود البلاد في فترة بين 1865 و1869) يغيب عن حفل تنصيب خليفته.
المصدر: RT
المصدر : https://www.kolalwatn.net/?p=406023