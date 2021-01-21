تسجيل الدخول

شاهد.. مراسم تنصيب جو بايدن رئيسا للولايات المتحدة لحظة بلحظة (فيديو وصور)

كل الوطن - فريق التحرير
2021-01-21T00:04:36+03:00
كل الوطن - فريق التحرير
كل الوطن – وكالات: تجري الان في العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن مراسم تنصيب تنصيب جو بايدن الرئيس الـ 46 للولايات المتحدة.

ويختلف حفل تنصيب بايدن عن سابقيه بسبب الإجراءات الاستثنائية التي تم اتخاذها على خلفية جائحة فيروس كورونا والتوترات المتصاعدة في ظل حادثة اقتحام الكابيتول في السادس من يناير على أيدي حشود من أنصار ترامب.

ويأتي حفل التنصيب مع تطبيق إجراءات التباعد الاجتماعي بمشاركة ألف ضيف فقط، فيما أصبح ترامب أول رئيس للولايات المتحدة منذ أندرو جونسون (الذي كان يقود البلاد في فترة بين 1865 و1869) يغيب عن حفل تنصيب خليفته.

1be3aada 164c 4c24 9455 711aa446a78b - كل الوطن
5b5efddc 900f 4894 b670 0a18b8af7322 - كل الوطن
8c33dc04 d707 4e70 b8e2 99e65e08faa0 - كل الوطن
47aad542 d598 4f67 a236 0fd3535ec7db - كل الوطن
616dbf40 a753 4063 a9af a32948472dd7 16x9 - كل الوطن
3979f5e6 6a31 4bf0 b7ed a80ea199813e - كل الوطن
10698d95 5053 4acd af97 325aaa5b4261 - كل الوطن
19542e45 e721 47f5 89cf a2daa7344e04 16x9 - كل الوطن
57064fae aa78 4d8e 82e1 f817558408f4 - كل الوطن
5459359d e5ed 4025 942c e8e0f6938edf - كل الوطن
b8301dfb 811f 47f6 ae0b 6c59e1dbeb18 - كل الوطن
dfc5c279 02f5 4f4f b792 74e51bee24da - كل الوطن
e48a4867 6deb 4cf7 9e64 e6f065455921 - كل الوطن
ef313389 9298 41ca b012 0ba0c2c01970 - كل الوطن
f8a01c32 5a98 4255 ba19 3e3c4fe3c086 16x9 - كل الوطن
f29a6dc4 63f0 4fb3 9aa4 8f601b22088c - كل الوطن
f87f3a65 9537 49f9 9a9a df2d7e64834d - كل الوطن
f99709cf 4d03 4a1c 82d6 4a14b9c2c8a5 - كل الوطن

المصدر: RT

